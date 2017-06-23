Rating:

With computer hacking attacks making headline news on a frequent occasion, it is time for companies and individuals to take a more active stance in securing their computer systems.

Kali Linux is an Ethical Hacking platform that allows good guys to use the same tools and techniques that a hacker would use so they can find issues with their security before the bad guys do.

In “Basic Security Testing with Kali Linux”, you will learn basic examples of how hackers find out information about your company, locate weaknesses in your security and how they gain access to your system.

This hands-on, step by step learning book covers topics like: Kali Linux Introduction and Overview Metasploit & Metasploitable 2 Tutorials Information Gathering A section on Shodan (the “Hacker’s Google”) Exploiting Windows and Linux Systems Escalating Privileges in Windows Wireless (WiFi) Attacks Social Engineering Attacks Password Attacks Kali on a Raspberry Pi Securing your Network Though no network can be completely “Hacker Proof”, knowing how an attacker works will help put you on the right track of better securing your network.

312 pages Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform; 1 edition (January 5, 2014)

